Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski dished out some details about a sequel to Tron Legacy. The director was attached to direct Tron 3, but the project never went ahead even though it was already written and storyboarded. The director revealed that Disney wanted to focus more on Marvel and Star Wars, hence them not moving forward with the project. Currently, a third Tron film is in development starring Jared Leto. Top Gun Maverick: On Film’s Release Day, Tom Cruise Tweets ‘We Made It for the Big Screen, for the Fans’.

Check Out The Source Below:

Joseph Kosinski says ‘TRON 3’ was storyboarded and written but Disney’s focus shifted to Marvel and Star Wars. “Once you’ve got those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense that you’re going to put your money into a known property.” (Source: https://t.co/FVlTYTMVEn) pic.twitter.com/z1c7KDSJo1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)