Jungle Cruise has churned more than $90 million (around Rs. 669 crores) in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Breaking the total. reportedly, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer made $30 million from Disney+, $27.6 million from international markets, and $34.2 million from the USA, respectively.

Check It Out:

#JungleCruise opened to $90M+ worldwide in its first weekend 🇺🇸 $34.2M domestic 🌍 $27.6M international 💰 $30M+ Disney+ Premier Access pic.twitter.com/tvHu5lK3er — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)