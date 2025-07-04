Los Angeles, Jul 4 (PTI) After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have confirmed their split.

The couple, who started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, share daughter Daisy Dove.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, said they are focused on co-parenting their daughter.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” reps for the former couple said in a joint statement to Page Six on Thursday.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer is currently on her “Lifetimes” tour.

Bloom, star of movies such as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Lord of the Rings", was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr with whom he shares a son, while Perry was briefly married to British comedian Russell Brand.

