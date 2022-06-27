After a really long absence from the holy event that is focused on everything pop culture, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios is set to return to San Diego Comic Com. We are certain to get new looks at upcoming Marvel Studios projects here as films and shows like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk near release. Kevin Feige Says Doctor Strange's Character Allowed Him and Marvel Studios To Expand the Entire MCU.

Check Out The Tweet:

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel Studios is returning to San Diego #ComicCon next month pic.twitter.com/HnxZ7GvXfP — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)