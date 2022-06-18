Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, shared that the character of Doctor Strange has allowed him and the studio to expand the entire MCU as it's one character which is integral to the cinematic universe. Feige said he wanted to make Doctor Strange primarily because he represented an entire area of the Marvel universe that wasn't explored. Thunderbolts: Kevin Feige To Produce New Film That Is in Works at Marvel Studios, Jake Shreier To Direct.

"For years we were intrigued with the idea of making a Doctor Strange movie because we thought he was a great character and had a great supporting cast, but primarily because he represented an entire area of the Marvel universe we hadn't explored."

The success of the first Doctor Strange film gave Marvel Studios the confidence to bring Doctor Strange into other films. He has appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and most recently in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Did The Biggest Illuminati Cameos Get Leaked From Upcoming Film? Twitterati Trend 'Kevin Feige' and Troll Marvel's Security Team!

Admitting that Doctor Strange has helped him expand the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe into far-flung areas, Kevin said, "Playing with the Multiverse in this new Doctor Strange film allows us to do many things. We see different versions of characters, go to places that can be funny, but, more importantly, go to places that can be scary. The result is a mind-bending movie with thrilling sequences." Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

