Kim Kardashian officiated Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s wedding in Vegas. The wedding took place at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The reality star dropped a few pics and mentioned in her Insta post, “I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage.” Lukas Gage and Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Are Dating! Check Out Pics of The White Lotus Star and His New Boyfriend From Their Mexican Vacay.

Kim Kardashian At Chris Appleton And Lukas Gage Wedding

The Newlyweds

