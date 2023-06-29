Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together, and they recently shared some exciting updates. The 44-year-old reality TV star treated fans to a series of stunning maternity photos, showcasing her growing baby bump and capturing intimate moments with her 47-year-old Blink-182 musician husband. Dressed in a beautiful light blue split-thigh dress and matching mesh pants, Kourtney looked radiant, while Travis opted for a simple white muscle tank and black jeans. Fans were quick to notice a teasing comment left by Barker on the post. He hinted, "I already know his name ," leaving followers intrigued about the couple's choice for their baby's name. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Gender of Their First Baby With Cute Video and a Drumroll! – Watch.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

