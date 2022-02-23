Sony's next Spider-Man spinoff, Kraven has just added a new cast member. Fred Hechinger of The White Lotus fame joins the cast as Chameleon alongside Russell Crow and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Kraven will be directed by JC Chandor and will release on January 13, 2023.

Check Out The Casting Below:

Fred Hechinger has been cast as Chameleon in ‘Kraven the Hunter’ (via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ksLVzAlTBN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)