Love Lies Bleeding Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian’s Intense Lesbian Romance Takes Dark and 'Ripped' Turn in This Upcoming Thriller (Watch Video)

The first trailer for Kristen Stewart's new movie Love Lies Bleeding is now out as an early Christmas treat for the viewers. This new movie is directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud) who also co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. It stars Kristen Stewart as reclusive gym manager Lou who falls hard for ambitious bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O'Brian). However, their blossoming relationship ignites violence which pulls them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family. Ahead of the trailer release today (December 19), A24 released the first poster for Love Lies Bleeding with the tagline: "Revenge gets ripped." If the trailer has got you excited for the new movie, Love Lies Bleeding will be released on March 8, 2024. Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart To Star in Rose Glass’ Romantic-Thriller Film.

Watch Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

