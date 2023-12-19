Love Lies Bleeding Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian’s Intense Lesbian Romance Takes Dark and 'Ripped' Turn in This Upcoming Thriller (Watch Video)

Kristen Stewart sparks intrigue in the first trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, portraying a gym manager entangled in a dark romance. Watch the video below!

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 08:26 PM IST

The first trailer for Kristen Stewart's new movie Love Lies Bleeding is now out as an early Christmas treat for the viewers. This new movie is directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud) who also co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. It stars Kristen Stewart as reclusive gym manager Lou who falls hard for ambitious bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O'Brian). However, their blossoming relationship ignites violence which pulls them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family. Ahead of the trailer release today (December 19), A24 released the first poster for Love Lies Bleeding with the tagline: "Revenge gets ripped." If the trailer has got you excited for the new movie, Love Lies Bleeding will be released on March 8, 2024. Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart To Star in Rose Glass’ Romantic-Thriller Film.

Watch Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Katy O'Brian Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart Love Lies Bleeding Lesbian Romance Love Lies Bleeding Love Lies Bleeding Cast Love Lies Bleeding Release
-->
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 08:26 PM IST

The first trailer for Kristen Stewart's new movie Love Lies Bleeding is now out as an early Christmas treat for the viewers. This new movie is directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud) who also co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. It stars Kristen Stewart as reclusive gym manager Lou who falls hard for ambitious bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O'Brian). However, their blossoming relationship ignites violence which pulls them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family. Ahead of the trailer release today (December 19), A24 released the first poster for Love Lies Bleeding with the tagline: "Revenge gets ripped." If the trailer has got you excited for the new movie, Love Lies Bleeding will be released on March 8, 2024. Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart To Star in Rose Glass’ Romantic-Thriller Film.

Watch Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Katy O'Brian Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart Love Lies Bleeding Lesbian Romance Love Lies Bleeding Love Lies Bleeding Cast Love Lies Bleeding Release Love Lies Bleeding Release Date Romantic thriller Rose Glass Weronika Tofilska
You might also like
Kristen Stewart to Be Honoured With Visionary Award at 40th Sundance Film Festival on January 18
Hollywood

Kristen Stewart to Be Honoured With Visionary Award at 40th Sundance Film Festival on January 18
Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Pose for the Cameras Together at Chanel Métiers d’Art Show! Check Out Pics and Videos of Their Stunning Fits
Fashion

Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Pose for the Cameras Together at Chanel Métiers d’Art Show! Check Out Pics and Videos of Their Stunning Fits
Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Pose for the Cameras Together at Chanel Métiers d’Art Show! Check Out Pics and Videos of Their Stunning Fits
Fashion

Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Pose for the Cameras Together at Chanel Métiers d’Art Show! Check Out Pics and Videos of Their Stunning Fits
Kristen Stewart To Direct Three of Boygenius’ Upcoming Music Videos
Hollywood

Kristen Stewart To Direct Three of Boygenius’ Upcoming Music Videos
Kristen Stewart Set to Direct Three New Music Videos for Band Boygenius
Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Set to Direct Three New Music Videos for Band Boygenius
Google Trends Google Trends
Daryl Mitchell
200K+ searches
Sameer Rizvi
200K+ searches
RCB
100K+ searches
RCB Auction
100K+ searches
IPL auction 2023 Live
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot