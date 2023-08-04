Mark Margolis who was an invaluable cast member of the popular series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has died at the age of 83. He died after suffering a short illness. His son Morgan Margolis, who is the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, made the sad announcement. Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70.

Mark Margolis has sadly passed away. Hector Salamanca will live with us forever. Rip Legend pic.twitter.com/FSvDKY4bFr — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) August 4, 2023

