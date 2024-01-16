After six seasons and 53 Emmy nominations, Better Call Saul has not secured a single win. The Breaking Bad prequel, highly praised but never achieving the awards success of its predecessor, received seven Emmy nominations this year. Nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor for Bob Odenkirk, Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn, and nods in categories like Picture Editing and Sound Mixing. Despite critical acclaim, the series, unlike Breaking Bad, failed to clinch any awards, with Breaking Bad having won 16 Emmys out of 58 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and multiple acting awards. 75th Emmys: Succession Actor Kieran Culkin Asks Wife Jazz Charton for ‘More’ Kids in Hilarious Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Better Call Saul Has Zero Wins At Emmys

"Better Call Saul" has set an unfortunate Emmys record for most losses ever. It received 53 Emmy nominations during its run and never won a single one. https://t.co/qiDIgZSIGf pic.twitter.com/UAHeB5wpW2 — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)