With the current ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Bob Odenkirk joined the picket line to show support for his fellow actors. Being a member of the union since the 80s now, Odenkirk spoke about how they "need to do (strike) this now" and have to do it "right" so that there won't be a strike for another 20 years. Odenkirk was also last seen showing his support for the WGA at their picket line. Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Joins the Picket Line to Showcase Support for the WGA Strike

Check Out Bob Odenkirk at the Picket Line:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)