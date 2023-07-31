Iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer Paul Reubens, best known for his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, passed away at the age of 70. His character Pee-wee Herman brought laughter and joy to millions worldwide, captivating both children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and emphasis on kindness. According to Variety, Paul Reubens succumbed to cancer at the age of 70. Spy Kids: Armageddon: Robert Rodriguez Introduces New Generation Of Spies In First Look; Movie To Release on Netflix on September 22 (Watch Video) Check Out The News Here:

