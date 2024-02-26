The UK has changed the age rating for the movie Mary Poppins due to discriminatory language. The Disney movie came out in the year 1964 and starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. Recently, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) increased the rating from U (suitable for all ages) to PG (parental guidance). The movie is reportedly being re-released in selected theatres in the UK to celebrate its 60-year anniversary. Julie Andrews Says Therapy Saved Her Life After Her Divorce From Tony Walton.

Mary Poppins Age Rating Changed in the UK:

