Julie Andrews received quite the honour as the AFI Life Achievement Award was presented to her on June 9, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, the best part of the night was how the cast who played the von Trapp kids alongside Andrews in The Sound of Music, attended the event in her honour and surprised her by singing "Do-Re-Mi" from the film. The actress would join them as well in this wholesome moment. Julie Andrews Reveals How Her Married Life with Blake Edwards Protected the Actress from Casting Couch.

Check Out The Video Below:

Julie Andrews is surprised by her kids from THE SOUND OF MUSIC and joins them in a sing-a-long of ‘Do-Re-Mi’ to kick off the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation to her — what a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/TZYT7UNPhr — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 10, 2022

