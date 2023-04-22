That day of the year is back where the world will witness the fashionists at the red carpet of Met Gala for 2023. Brace yourself for the most stary night ever. As per reports, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Cardi B and more to grace the red carpet. Although the guest list for the event hasn't been confirmed yet but we bring you few names who might be there for this years. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt All Set to Make Her Debut at the Biggest Fashion of the Year in Prabal Gurung’s Outfit!.

Check The Tweet Here:

MET Gala 2023 rumored guest list: • Beyoncé • Nicki Minaj • Selena Gomez • Katy Perry • Rosé • Jennie • Dua Lipa • Lady Gaga • Ryan Reynolds • Miley Cyrus • Rosalía • Bad Bunny • Blake Lively • Rihanna • Gigi Hadid • Cardi B • Jenna Ortega • Zendaya • Sydney… pic.twitter.com/ev9WwBVG9K — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 22, 2023

