Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame is all set to star in the Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series Money Heist. Netflix has made the official announcement of the Korean adaptation with a video today (January 18). The video shows Park talking about the show and how excited he is for the adaptation. He even thanked Pedro Alonso, who essayed the role of Berlin, for giving him the "famous mask" and promised to give him the one they use in the Korean version next year in return.

