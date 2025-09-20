A cyberattack incident on a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has reportedly caused widespread disruptions at several major European airports. The disruption is said to have affected London’s Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. As per a report of Reuters, the cyberattack incident has led to delays and flight cancellations on Saturday. Heathrow Airport stated that Collins Aerospace, which supplies check-in and boarding systems to multiple airlines globally, is facing a technical issue that may delay departing passengers. Brussels Airport said the attack disabled automated systems, forcing staff to switch to manual check-ins and the boarding process. Berlin Airport displayed a notice warning of longer waiting times at check-in due to a technical issue. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. Telecom Outage in US: Over 1,800 Flights Delayed, Hundreds Cancelled After Phone Company Equipment Failure Forces FAA To Manually Control Air Traffic in Dallas.

Cyberattack on Check-In Systems Disrupts Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin Airports

BREAKING: Cyberattack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several major European airports including London’s Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin — multiple flights delayed or cancelled — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)