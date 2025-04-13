In a shocking incident, a Syrian man stabbed a 29-year-old to death in Germany today, April 13. According to news agency Disclose TV, the 43-year-old Syrian man stabbed a German national to death in the Berlin subway. After the incident came to light, police reached the spot and shot the knife-wielding man, who died later. Germany Shocker: Court Sentences Father To 13 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder by Injecting Mercury Into His Daughter's Foot, Girlfriend Gets 12 Years for Involvement in Crime.

Syrian Man Stabs German to Death

NEW - Syrian (43) stabs German (29) to death in Berlin subway. Police shot the knife-wielding man. He is dead now. pic.twitter.com/PrmJD1NqLL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)