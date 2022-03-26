Everyone is excited to see Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight and Marvel Studios is making sure they keep the fans excited. A new promo of the show giving a glimpse of a few scenes from the series has been unveiled by the makers. One can see Isaac embarrassing the chaos in these scenes.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

There’s chaos in him. See Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/szR5Av3Ia9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)