Ms Marvel's second episode again revels in its desi roots as the show has quite the Shah Rukh Khan references in here. After featuring "Ko Ko Korina" in its first episode, this time films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Baazigar are namedropped as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Kamran (Rish Shah) geek out over SRK movies. Ms Marvel Episode 1 Song Ko Ko Korina: From Artist to Lyrics, Know More About the Nostalgic Pakistani Song Played During Iman Vellani's Marvel Series!

Check Out the Clip Below:

