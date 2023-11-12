The romantic thriller Baazigar has completed 30 years of its release today. Kajol shared a series of pics from Abbas–Mustan directorial and shared some memories on X. She wrote, “#Baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk. The first time I met @The_AnuMalik…” Shehnaaz Gill Grooves to This Hit Song of Shah Rukh Khan From Baazigar and It’s Damn Cute (Watch Video).

30 Years Of Baazigar'

