Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated 30 years of the iconic film, Baazigar. The romantic-thriller, released on November 12, 1993, marked the actress' debut in the Hindi film industry. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in significant roles. Shilpa commemorated the 30th anniversary of the film by sharing a video. As she marked 30 years in the film industry, Shilpa posted a special message on social media on November 14, thanking Shah Rukh Khan for being a true Baazigar. She called SRK the acting school and wrote that she will always be his fan. 30 Years of Baazigar: From Meeting Shah Rukh Khan the First Time to Working First Time With Late Choreographer Saroj Khan, Kajol Shares Fond Memories on X (View Pics).

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram

