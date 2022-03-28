Will Smith became the talk of the Oscars 2022 night, after he slapped presenter Chris Rock for joking about the King Richard star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After the same many memes on the fiasco went viral online, but one with the real Nicole Kidman reaction is pure gold. In the picture, Kidman can be super shocked with her mouth wide open while watching Smith punching Rock on the Oscars stage. After Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Incident at Oscars 2022, Indian Fans Reminded of Ashutosh Gowariker Slamming Sajid Khan During an Awards Night (Watch Viral Video).

Have a Look:

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)