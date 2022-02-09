Paddington and Paddington 2 are some of the most critically loved films in modern cinema. The films itself being a bundle of joy, many have been yearning for a third film to round of this trilogy. Fans will have to wait no more as Paddington himself, Ben Whishaw, has confirmed that Paddington 3 will begin filming this year.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

‘PADDINGTON 3’ will begin filming before the end of the year. (Source: https://t.co/rbyWxVllKd) pic.twitter.com/CrPhabFZQX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2022

