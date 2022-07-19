Peaky Blinders and The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy secretly marries boyfriend Malcolm McRae. Reports suggest that the ceremony took place somewhere in the US before the couple travelled to Australia so that the actress could join the shoot of Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa: Chris Hemsworth Announces the Production for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Mad Max Spinoff Has Begun!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Marries Malcolm McRae https://t.co/XLkRzdVRTC — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 18, 2022

