It came as a refreshing news this morning that singer Rihanna welcomed her first child with beau A$AP Rocky. It's a baby boy for the duo. And well, the first one to wish Riri was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the singer flaunting her baby bump. PC wrote, “Congratulations @badgalriri (yellow heart emoji).” Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Check It Out:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

