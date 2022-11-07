Rebel Wilson has become a parent through surrogacy and announced the birth of her daughter who she has name Royce Lillian. She took to Instagram and posted a picture of Royce and captioned the post "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!". Read more of the caption below. Rebel Wilson Shares Weight Loss Transformation, Posts a Video Doing Cross Fit Exercise.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)