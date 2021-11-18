Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City which was earlier set to release on November 26, has been pushed to another date. As the makers of the horror-actioner announced that the flick will hit the screens now on December 3. Helmed by Johannes Roberts, the movie revolves around a small group of survivors who unravel the truth behind an evil.

Check It Out:

'RESIDENT EVIL' PUSHED AHEAD BY 1 WEEK... #ResidentEvil: Welcome To Raccoon City - which was slated for release in *cinemas* on 26 Nov 2021 - will now release on 3 Dec 2021... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... #Sony #NewPoster... pic.twitter.com/LotDQ4LsMh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)