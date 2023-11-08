Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were recently sighted in Los Angeles, captivating onlookers with their public appearance. The couple, seen strolling hand in hand, exuded effortless style in casual wear. Notably, Waterhouse, flaunted a visible baby bump, sparking widespread intrigue. The duo's relaxed and affectionate demeanor while navigating the streets garnered attention. Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting Their First Child? Couple’s New Pics Spark Pregnancy Rumours – Here’s Why!

See Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Pictures Here:

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson spotted in Los Angeles. https://t.co/vxqK5RWPMV — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)