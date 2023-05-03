Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 has been announced! The list of inductees include Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Willie Nelson among others. Reportedly, the 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on November 3 in NY. DNA World Tour 2023: Backstreet Boys Arrive in Mumbai Ahead of concert, Receive 'Larger Than Life' Welcome from Hotel Staff (Watch Video).

Rock Hall of Fame Class 2023 Inductees:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees have been announced. pic.twitter.com/28HOZuDkjM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2023

