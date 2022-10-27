Marvel Studios is holding the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tonight in Hollywood. Film’s director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman who essayed the role of T'Challa in the 2018 released superhero film. The director honoured the late actor at the film’s premiere by wearing a neckpiece featuring Boseman’s image. Check it out below: Black Panther – Wakanda Forever World Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Rihanna and Others Pose Stylishly on the Purple Carpet (View Pics).

Ryan Coogler Honours Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler rocks a Chadwick Boseman chain at the #WakandaForever premiere 📷 @THR pic.twitter.com/9TpLjhcJKC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 27, 2022

At Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere

The man behind it all 🎥 Our Director, Ryan Coogler is here at the Black Panther: #WakandaForever premiere. pic.twitter.com/nGZIfbGYim — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)