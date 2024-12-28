Selena Gomez, who recently got engaged to Benny Blanco, shared a heartwarming holiday moment with her fans. The singer posted a photo on Instagram showing her locking lips with her fiancé. Selena, dressed in a snowflake-printed grey sweatsuit and a beanie cap, can be seen snuggling up to Benny, who is wearing white pants and a cream sweater. Check out the couple's adorable photo below: Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Engagement Ring With a Smile in New Sun-Kissed Photo.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Holiday Kiss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)