Selena Gomez took to social media on December 11 to share the exciting news of her engagement, posting stunning photos that highlighted her sparkling engagement ring. This surprise announcement left her fans in awe, as she revealed her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco. The 32-year-old singer has now posted a sun-kissed photo on her Instagram Story, flashing her gorgeous ring with a radiant smile. Selena, who confirmed her relationship with Benny in December 2023, had been romantically linked to him since June of that year. Who Is Benny Blanco? All You Need To Know About American Music Producer Engaged To Pop Sensation Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez Flaunting Her Engagement Ring

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)

