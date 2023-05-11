Shakira is making headlines once again! This time the "Waka Waka" singer is grabbing eyeballs for his closeness with F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton. Having said that, recently the duo were spotted enjoying a boat ride together in Miami. In the photos going viral, we get to see both of them happy in each other's company. Earlier, the two were also clicked going for dinner together. Shakira Spotted Dining With F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton in Miami (Watch Video).

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Papped Together:

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a boat ride together in Miami today. pic.twitter.com/aoiYEUx6GI — Pop Hive (@thepophive) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)