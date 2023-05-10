After Shakira’s pic with Tom Cruise took internet by storm, here’s another one. The Colombian singer was photographed dining with F1 racer Lewis Hamilton at Cipriani Downtown Miami. There were others too in attendance for this dinner outing. Tom Cruise and Shakira Spotted Hanging Out Together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix (View Pics).

Shakira And Lewis Hamilton

shakira en el restaurante Cipriani en Miami conociendo a Lewis Hamilton del equipo Mercedes (7 de mayo) #shakira pic.twitter.com/LofdrJeqVj — Shakira-Barranquilla (España)🤖 (@sweetycary) May 8, 2023

