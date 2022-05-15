Last week Chris Stuckmann took to Twitter to announce that filming of his horror film Shelby Oaks had begun. Now he is celebrating the completion of the film's first week of shoot. Shelby Oaks recently went on to become one of the biggest crowd-funded films ever and marks Chris Stuckmann's debut as a director. Chris Stuckmann's Shelby Oaks Becomes the Most Funded Horror Film on Kickstarter!

Check Out The Post Below:

Week 1 of #ShelbyOaks is in the can! It couldn’t have gone better. Our cast and crew are superheroes! 📸 by @blairbathory pic.twitter.com/d6k3qMBe0z — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) May 14, 2022

