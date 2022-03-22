Chris Stuckmann's Shelby Oaks has become the most funded horror film on Kickstarter. The film had a goal of achieving $250,000, but now has gone beyond and landed on $700,000. Shelby Oaks will be set in the mid '2000s and follow the fiction team of The Paranormal Paranoids.

