Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September last year, and their battle over custody of daughters Willa and Delphine grabbed a lot of attention. According to People, Sophie has now asked the judge to 'reactivate' their divorce proceedings, which were on hold as they went to mediation to work out a property and child custody settlement. The Game of Thrones has asked the judge to end their marriage and decide who gets their children's custody. Sophie Turner Knew Joe Jonas Was Filing for Divorce After Many Conversations and Did Not 'Abduct' His Daughters Confirms Singer’s Rep.

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Divorce Update:

