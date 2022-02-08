Kristen Stewart fans are all out in full force right now as many are protesting BAFTA's decision to not include her in the nominations. Just as the BAFTA nominations were announced, Stewart with many other actors were seem to left out of many well deserved nominations. Fans on Twitter have been reacting to this news and are hoping she gets an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

let's pray in circles for kristen stewart to be nominated for the oscars pic.twitter.com/Vn63quKX7J — Illuminated RK Mafia/Battinson🦇/Kstew Oscar Buzz (@StewbiesChanel) February 7, 2022

Most of Kristen Stewart Nation today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HLhKTp0Gq6 — Dan The Stan 📽 (@DanlyVideo) February 7, 2022

Regardless of what happens want to thank Kristen Stewart for giving us the most beautiful take on Princess Diana ever!She completely TRANSFORMS into Diana & unlike anyone else makes us feel her loneliness,heartbreak & the pure joy when she is with her sons.Truly BEST this year💯 pic.twitter.com/B6eYM4tXoW — Anne (@bookishlynni) February 7, 2022

kristen stewart YOU won best actress in my heart. pic.twitter.com/j7isX9RDFi — gabe (@poetsonfilm) February 3, 2022

Here are my final #Oscars nominations predictions before they’re announced tomorrow! Give Kristen Stewart that nom!!🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/2PGbQFMEI1 — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) February 8, 2022

kristen stewart didn’t deliver her career defining performance in spencer just to get snubbed at the #BAFTA. this is shameful pic.twitter.com/4LRkrZWqy0 — ًSaanvi (@hoaxxcorp) February 3, 2022

