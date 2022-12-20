If you were saddened by the cancellation of Spectacular Spider-Man, then better tune in for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Confirmed by Chris Miller himself, the writer and producer of the film, the Spectacular version of the character from the animated series will be appearing in the film, as also confirmed by the international poster. However, its unclear in what capacity and if he will be voiced by Josh Keaton or no. You can check him out in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when it releases on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales is Surrounded by Spider-People in Poster for Sony's Animated Marvel Film (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet:

Yes — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 20, 2022

