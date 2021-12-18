Tom Holland's MCU film Spider-Man No Way Home is surely creating history at the box office. As despite 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise (which released on December 17), the superhero film has managed to surpass the Rs 50 Crore mark in two days in India. The Spidey film which had earned Rs 32.67 crore on day one, has managed to mint Rs 20.37 crore on its second day. With this, the total of Spider-Man No Way Home stands at Rs 53.04 crore. Kudos to the team!

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office:

#SpiderMan is TERRIFIC on Day 2… Faces a dip in #South due to a big opponent [#Pushpa], yet the overall numbers are jaw-dropping… Should cross ₹ 💯cr in its 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr. Total: ₹ 53.04 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 67.17 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/vhAoO6gVEp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2021

