Jon Watts’ Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has smashed records at the box office worldwide during the time of pandemic. It is has earned more than $587 million globally in the opening weekend, making it the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year and also the third biggest worldwide debut after Avengers: Infinity War with $640 million and Avengers: Endgame with $1.2 billion. The Tom Holland starrer has earned $253 million in the US and Canada, $334.2 million in other territories and with that the total WW collection of the superhero film stands at $587.2 million.

Spider-Man No Way Home Worldwide Collection

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)