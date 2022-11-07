On November 7, Netflix revealed the title of the first episode of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and it's called Chapter One: The Crawl. The streaming giant shared a picture which looks like the script for the first episode, written by The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Season 5 to Have a Time Jump, Confirmed by the Duffer Brothers.

Check It Out:

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

