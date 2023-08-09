Taylor Swift has been making moves in the music industry and is one of the top singers in the world. From multiple celebs attending her Eras Tour to breaking and achieving many records, 2023 seems like it has been a great year for Taylor. She is the only living artist in history to have the most simultaneous albums on the US Billboard 200. Her song "I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)" also gave her the record for most Top 10 debuts on the US Hot 100 (female). And this is not even close to all that she has achieved! Taylor Swift Receives 8 Minutes of Standing Ovation from Crowd During Eras Tour Concert.

Check Out More of TSwift's Records Here:

Congratulations to @taylorswift13 who has had a fresh batch of records recently approved 💫https://t.co/iTjeO5KFPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)