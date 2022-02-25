Michael Giacchino and Matt Reeves have been slowly teasing the soundtrack for The Batman by dropping individual pieces of the score. Now the entire soundtrack for The Batman has been released by Warner Brothers on streaming services. Consisting of 29 tracks, you can listen to the original score of Robert Pattinson's DC film on the music streaming platform of your choice.

Check Out The Soundtrack:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)