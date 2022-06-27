The Black Phone seems to have creeped out audiences very well as the film has made a really impressive debut at the weekend box office. The horror film directed by Scott Derrickson earned $23 Million domestically which brings its worldwide total gross to $35.9 Million. The Black Phone is currently playing in theatres right now. The Black Phone Movie Review: Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames' Horror Film Is A Heart-Pounding Experience With A Supernatural Twist! (LatestLY Exclusive).

