Netflix has released a teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, a spinoff series of the original Vikings saga. The show will chronicle the adventures of famous Vikings in history — notably explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. In the series, tensions between Vikings and English royals violently increase and an epic journey across oceans begins with some really bloody battles in between. The story takes place more than 100 years after the end of the Vikings series, which started close to the year 793 and went on to talk about several decades after.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)