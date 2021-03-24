Oscar-nominated actor George Segal has passed away at the age of 87. According to a statement by his wife, Sonia Segal, the actor passed away due to complications from bypass surgery. Sony Television confirmed the same on their Twitter handle mourning the demise of 'an integral member of Sony family. The actor was known for his role in Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? that even fetched him an Oscar nomination. In the 70s, he was the quintessential dry humour hero in many movies like The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, and Fun with Dick and Jane.

Check out Sony Television's statement on George Segal's demise

