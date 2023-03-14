Jamie Lee Curtis gives her Oscars 2023 trophy gender-neutral pronouns in 'support' of her youngest daughter Ruby The newly minted Oscar-winning actor won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday (12 March) for her role in the Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. Oscars 2023: Shekhar Kapur Reacts to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ and The Elephant Whisperers’ Win at the 95th Academy Awards!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Jamie Lee Curtis says she is using they/them pronouns for her #Oscar in support of her trans daughter, Ruby: “I’m gonna just call them ‘them.’ They/them.” pic.twitter.com/cAZkPEYO7f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)